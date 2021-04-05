This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing late at night. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see a mix of s…
After a 2021 high of 65 on Monday, unseasonably cold weather at mid-week with highs in the 30s will give way to the warmest weather of the yea…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see suns…
Weather whiplash: Temperatures to plunge, then rebound to warmest stretch of year for southern Wisconsin
Southern Wisconsin will see a weather whiplash common in spring, with highs plunging to the 30s, then soaring to hit 70 for the first time thi…
It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area …
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will s…
Folks in the Madison area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Sixty-one of Wisconsin's 72 counties are under "very high" risk as dry vegetation and low humidity create conditions for wildfires to start and spread, the DNR warned Saturday.