Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 39% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.