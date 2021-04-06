 Skip to main content
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Madison will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

