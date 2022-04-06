 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Local Weather

