Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

