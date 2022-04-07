 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Watch now: Cold, messy Thursday across Wisconsin

Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News