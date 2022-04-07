For the drive home in Madison: Rain showers in the evening with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin today, but rain and snow will make a comeback Friday night into Saturday morning
A break from the gloomy weather today, but it will be short-lived. Widespread rain and snow tonight through Saturday. See when precipitation is most likely for our area in our latest forecast.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see …
April snow is by no means unusual here in town. Thirty Madison Aprils -- out of 84 -- since 1939 have had at least one 1-inch snowfall event.
Already a good chance of rain today across Wisconsin, but even more expected tomorrow. It will also be colder Thursday, which means the chance for snow is coming back. Here's all the details.
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Isolated showers this morning, then a quick dry period before more rain returns Tuesday afternoon
Though we'll dry out across Wisconsin Monday afternoon, rain chances will return Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. See when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast video.
Watch now: Dry this morning, but showers and a few storms return for the afternoon and evening across Wisconsin
Rain in the forecast both Tuesday and Wednesday as two rounds of precipitation work over the state. See when rain is most likely in our area in the latest video from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low…
Cold front today, warm front Saturday night. Get ready for quite the swing in temperatures and a little snow as well! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has a complete look at your weekend forecast.