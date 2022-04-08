For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
April snow is by no means unusual here in town. Thirty Madison Aprils -- out of 84 -- since 1939 have had at least one 1-inch snowfall event.
