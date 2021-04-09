 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News