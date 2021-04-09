For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Madison area. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
