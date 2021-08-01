 Skip to main content
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Madison. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

