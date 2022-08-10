Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Madison will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
