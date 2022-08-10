 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Madison will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News