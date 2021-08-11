This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
