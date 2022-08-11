Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.