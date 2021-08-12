For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
