Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Dust plays a major role in Earth’s climate.
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It s…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though…
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. W…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain …
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …