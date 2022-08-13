This evening in Madison: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
