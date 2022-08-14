Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.