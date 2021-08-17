This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
