This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another nice one across the area today. Showers will try and make a comeback for Thursday though. Find out when and where the best chance of rain will be in our updated forecast.
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
More will stay dry than see rain, but showers will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There i…
A fantastic mid-August day on tap for southern Wisconsin! See how cool it will get tonight and if the nice weather will last into Wednesday in our latest forecast.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. It s…
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly c…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly clo…