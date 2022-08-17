Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.