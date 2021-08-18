Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
