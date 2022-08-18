For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Another nice one across the area today. Showers will try and make a comeback for Thursday though. Find out when and where the best chance of rain will be in our updated forecast.
Fog is a cloud in contact with the ground.
More will stay dry than see rain, but showers will be around both Monday and Tuesday. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Partly clo…
Watch now: Becoming partly cloudy today, rain chance Thursday night and Friday in southern Wisconsin
Some fog in spots early this morning, but a pleasant Thursday is expected across southern Wisconsin. Showers and storms aren't far away though. Track them in our latest forecast.
A fantastic mid-August day on tap for southern Wisconsin! See how cool it will get tonight and if the nice weather will last into Wednesday in our latest forecast.
It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly c…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. …