Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.