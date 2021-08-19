 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News