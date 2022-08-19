Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Madison will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.