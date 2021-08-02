For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Q. It’s rained a bit lately. So is the drought over yet in southern Wisconsin?
A hot stretch is on the way ahead for southern Wisconsin, with highs cracking 90 over the weekend, but only slight chances for needed thunders…
Madison's evening forecast: Thunderstorms...some strong, especially in the evening. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. Low 71F. W…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Heat will be building into the weekend for southern Wisconsin, with some chances for much-needed thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday
- Updated
The two rounds of storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and night, but the development of the second round will depend on how fast the first round clears out, forecasters say.
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy highs in the 80s to around 90 into early next week, with slight chances for thunderstorms, according to forecasters.