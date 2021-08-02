 Skip to main content
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

