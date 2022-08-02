This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
