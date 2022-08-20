 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Madison will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

