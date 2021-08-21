Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.