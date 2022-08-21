For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
