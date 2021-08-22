This evening in Madison: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Monday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
