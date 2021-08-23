This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
