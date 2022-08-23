Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.