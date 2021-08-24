For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
