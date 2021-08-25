This evening in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Storms that could be severe and include damaging winds may offer some relief for southern Wisconsin as heat index values soar into the 90s on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see highs in the 80s into next week, with Saturday having the best chances for showers and thunderstorms, according to…
Thunderstorms are likely for southern Wisconsin on Saturday and storm chances will continue at times over a warm next week, according to forecasters.
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
A late summer heat wave continues for southern Wisconsin with heat index values approaching 100 on Wednesday, while showers and thunderstorms …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today…