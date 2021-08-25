 Skip to main content
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

