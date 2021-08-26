Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.