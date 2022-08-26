Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
