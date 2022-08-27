Madison's evening forecast: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
