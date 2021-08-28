This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Storms that could be severe and include damaging winds may offer some relief for southern Wisconsin as heat index values soar into the 90s on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
High winds, large hail, brief tornado, flooding rain possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin
- Updated
Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the weekend, with heat index values soaring into the lower 100s for southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.
A late summer heat wave continues for southern Wisconsin with heat index values approaching 100 on Wednesday, while showers and thunderstorms …
Rounds of storms through Friday night could bring flooding, with greatest threat in western Wisconsin
- Updated
The storm complexes are expected to gradually weaken as they move across Wisconsin, so the potential for damaging wind and localized heavy rain and flooding is greater over western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thou…
The Madison area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skie…