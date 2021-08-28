Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.