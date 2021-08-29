Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
