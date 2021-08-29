 Skip to main content
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.

