For the drive home in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 62F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wiscnews.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A few showers will be around Wednesday afternoon, but the better chance for rain is coming tonight. More showers and storms Thursday with a cold front. Get the latest timing in our updated forecast.
Some rain around this morning, but as a cold front works over us this afternoon, scattered storms are expected and a few could produce hail and damaging wind. Full details in our latest forecast.
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Showers and storms will still be around today as a cold front works over us. Find out when our best chance of rain is and when it will all come to an end in our latest forecast.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Madison will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
The amount of energy involved in just one rain event last week could power the entire Madison metro area for approximately 3.9 years.
Some fog around early, but otherwise a very nice day expected. Showers and storms are going to make a comeback this weekend though. See when rain chances will begin and when activity will peak here.
Very pleasant today! Fog will form late tonight though and then a chance of showers comes back for Wednesday. Find out how long the fog will stick around and who has the best chance of rain here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.