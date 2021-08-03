 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News