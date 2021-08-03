For the drive home in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
