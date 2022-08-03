This evening in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 63F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
The cold front will clear us, but a little wave of low pressure will keep isolated showers and storms going. Find out where rain is most likely, when it will end, and what's in store for Friday here.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Great conditions for all today. But it's Wisconsin, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what will happen to our temperatures in our weekend forecast.
It turns out that July 21 is the wettest day of the calendar year. The driest is Oct. 9.
Dry conditions expected today. Showers and storms will attempt a comeback Tuesday though with a warm front. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Isolated showers and storms across Wisconsin Wednesday, better chance tonight with a cold front
Small rain chances during the day today in Wisconsin, but the good opportunity will occur tonight as a cold front moves across the state. Track the rain and temperatures in our updated forecast.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with North Carolina climatologist Kathie Dello about extreme heat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. Today's conditions…