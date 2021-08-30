Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
