Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.