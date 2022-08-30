For the drive home in Madison: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
