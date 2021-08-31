 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}

Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News