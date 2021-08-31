Madison's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Madison. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
High winds, large hail, brief tornado, flooding rain possible Friday as stormy weather continues for Wisconsin
- Updated
Multiple rounds of storms are expected through the weekend, with heat index values soaring into the lower 100s for southern Wisconsin on Saturday, according to forecasters.
A late summer heat wave continues for southern Wisconsin with heat index values approaching 100 on Wednesday, while showers and thunderstorms …
Rounds of storms through Friday night could bring flooding, with greatest threat in western Wisconsin
- Updated
The storm complexes are expected to gradually weaken as they move across Wisconsin, so the potential for damaging wind and localized heavy rain and flooding is greater over western Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
- Updated
Storms that could be severe and include damaging winds may offer some relief for southern Wisconsin as heat index values soar into the 90s on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Don't le…
- Updated
New England dealt with Tropical Storm Henri over the past weekend -- nearly the first hurricane to make landfall in New England in 30 years.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
- Updated
While we still lack the ability to accurately forecast hurricane intensity, our understanding of how hurricanes evolve has grown substantially.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skie…