Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wiscnews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.