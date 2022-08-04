Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.