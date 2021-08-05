This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
- Updated
To beat back the hot summer heat, we are advised to wear light-colored fabric.
Q. It’s rained a bit lately. So is the drought over yet in southern Wisconsin?
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees…
A hot stretch is on the way ahead for southern Wisconsin, with highs cracking 90 over the weekend, but only slight chances for needed thunders…
This evening's outlook for Madison: A few clouds. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Today's condition…
Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees toda…
The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Madison community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecas…