Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Rain showers in the evening with scattered thunderstorms arriving overnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Friday. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.