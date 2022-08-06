For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Madison Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
