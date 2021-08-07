This evening's outlook for Madison: A few isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Madison area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
