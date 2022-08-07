Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wiscnews.com.