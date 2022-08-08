Madison's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wiscnews.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Madison folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Severe storms are possible in northern Wisconsin today with a warm front. As a cold front moves in Wednesday, severe storms will also be possible in southern Wisconsin. Full details on both threats here.
Cold front for all of Wisconsin today, but the widespread rain will be limited to the southern part of the state. Severe storms can't be ruled out. The latest on the timing and hazards here.
Only good things to say about the weather today! Not quite as nice Friday. Find out how temperatures will change and when rain chances will return in our updated forecast.
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to b…
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy in the evening, then thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 78 degrees today. Today's conditions…